Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) is above average at 26.34x. The 36-month beta value for VRTX is also noteworthy at 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VRTX is $398.93, which is $47.93 above than the current price. The public float for VRTX is 256.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume of VRTX on November 30, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VRTX) stock’s latest price update

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.14 in relation to its previous close of 347.04. However, the company has experienced a -1.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that Investing in biotech stocks is not for risk-averse investors. However, if you’re an investor who is serious about generating outsized gains, it’s a sector that you can’t overlook.

VRTX’s Market Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) has experienced a -1.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.80% drop in the past month, and a 0.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for VRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.49% for VRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTX stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for VRTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRTX in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $382 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRTX Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTX fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $363.15. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 21.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTX starting from WAGNER CHARLES F JR, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $349.88 back on Nov 20. After this action, WAGNER CHARLES F JR now owns 46,693 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $1,049,640 using the latest closing price.

Sachdev Amit, the EVP Chief Patient & Ext Af Off of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sale 35 shares at $369.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Sachdev Amit is holding 58,814 shares at $12,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.64 for the present operating margin

+87.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at +37.97. The total capital return value is set at 31.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.84. Equity return is now at value 23.49, with 18.06 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.07. Total debt to assets is 4.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.