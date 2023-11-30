Veritiv Corp (VRTV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) has increased by 0.02 when compared to last closing price of 169.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) Right Now?

Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Veritiv Corp (VRTV) is $158.00, which is -$11.99 below the current market price. The public float for VRTV is 12.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRTV on November 30, 2023 was 126.64K shares.

VRTV’s Market Performance

VRTV stock saw an increase of 0.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.27% and a quarterly increase of 0.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.09% for Veritiv Corp (VRTV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.17% for VRTV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTV stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for VRTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRTV in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $16 based on the research report published on March 06, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

VRTV Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.03%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTV rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.74. In addition, Veritiv Corp saw 39.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTV starting from Abbate Salvatore A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $121.71 back on Mar 16. After this action, Abbate Salvatore A now owns 136,134 shares of Veritiv Corp, valued at $608,564 using the latest closing price.

Adelman Dean A, the SVP and Chief HR Officer of Veritiv Corp, sale 2,000 shares at $144.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Adelman Dean A is holding 29,987 shares at $289,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.74 for the present operating margin

+16.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veritiv Corp stands at +4.73. The total capital return value is set at 28.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.56. Equity return is now at value 33.50, with 12.84 for asset returns.

Based on Veritiv Corp (VRTV), the company’s capital structure generated 80.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.74. Total debt to assets is 27.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.04 and the total asset turnover is 2.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Veritiv Corp (VRTV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.