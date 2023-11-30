Veris Residential Inc (VRE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRE is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VRE is $17.17, which is $2.97 above the current price. The public float for VRE is 83.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRE on November 30, 2023 was 661.81K shares.

Veris Residential Inc (NYSE: VRE)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.53 in comparison to its previous close of 13.85, however, the company has experienced a 5.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Taryn Fielder – General Counsel and Secretary Mahbod Nia – Chief Executive Officer Amanda Lombard – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Wolfe – Citi Research Steve Sakwa – Evercore ISI Anthony Paolone – JPMorgan Josh Dennerlein – Bank of America Thomas Catherwood – BTIG Operator Greetings and welcome to the Veris Residential Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

VRE’s Market Performance

Veris Residential Inc (VRE) has seen a 5.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.09% gain in the past month and a -24.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for VRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.91% for VRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VRE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VRE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $14 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRE Trading at -5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRE rose by +5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.84. In addition, Veris Residential Inc saw -10.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRE starting from KATZ A. AKIVA, who sale 10,607 shares at the price of $18.75 back on Aug 31. After this action, KATZ A. AKIVA now owns 5,195,930 shares of Veris Residential Inc, valued at $198,881 using the latest closing price.

KATZ A. AKIVA, the Director of Veris Residential Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $18.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that KATZ A. AKIVA is holding 5,206,537 shares at $1,883,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.35 for the present operating margin

+23.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veris Residential Inc stands at -17.27. The total capital return value is set at 0.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.86. Equity return is now at value -6.77, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Veris Residential Inc (VRE), the company’s capital structure generated 154.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.68. Total debt to assets is 48.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veris Residential Inc (VRE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.