Veradigm Inc (MDRX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veradigm Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) is 30.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MDRX is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Veradigm Inc (MDRX) is $16.25, which is $4.55 above the current market price. The public float for MDRX is 105.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.47% of that float. On November 30, 2023, MDRX’s average trading volume was 907.37K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MDRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Veradigm Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) has plunged by -2.17 when compared to previous closing price of 11.96, but the company has seen a -3.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Veradigm’s (MDRX) latest solution is likely to offer its clients the right payment option to each individual patient through the right communication channel.

MDRX’s Market Performance

Veradigm Inc (MDRX) has seen a -3.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.93% decline in the past month and a -13.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for MDRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.07% for MDRX stock, with a simple moving average of -10.63% for the last 200 days.

MDRX Trading at -10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -11.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDRX fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.65. In addition, Veradigm Inc saw -33.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDRX starting from Poulton Richard J., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $17.33 back on Feb 16. After this action, Poulton Richard J. now owns 669,017 shares of Veradigm Inc, valued at $173,304 using the latest closing price.

Poulton Richard J., the CEO of Veradigm Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $17.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Poulton Richard J. is holding 679,017 shares at $173,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.79 for the present operating margin

+38.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veradigm Inc stands at +8.91. The total capital return value is set at 4.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.14. Equity return is now at value 9.24, with 5.75 for asset returns.

Based on Veradigm Inc (MDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 30.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.58. Total debt to assets is 17.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Veradigm Inc (MDRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.