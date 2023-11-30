UTime Ltd (WTO) Stock Showcases -0.73% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of UTime Ltd (WTO) has seen a 3.17% increase in the past week, with a -2.26% drop in the past month, and a -46.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.42% for WTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.73% for WTO’s stock, with a -70.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UTime Ltd (NASDAQ: WTO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WTO is 0.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WTO is 9.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. On November 30, 2023, WTO’s average trading volume was 307.82K shares.

WTO) stock’s latest price update

UTime Ltd (NASDAQ: WTO)’s stock price has soared by 10.73 in relation to previous closing price of 0.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-03-21 that We’re checking in on the top penny stocks that investors will want to keep an eye on today in our market update for Monday. The post Top Penny Stocks Today: Why NILE, CEI, CENN, UTME, HUSN and BBIG Are Soaring Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

WTO Trading at -8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.54%, as shares sank -9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTO rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2603. In addition, UTime Ltd saw -70.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.75 for the present operating margin

+14.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for UTime Ltd stands at -43.69. The total capital return value is set at -69.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.09. Equity return is now at value -151.58, with -29.68 for asset returns.

Based on UTime Ltd (WTO), the company’s capital structure generated 173.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.42. Total debt to assets is 24.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UTime Ltd (WTO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.