United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -24.98% drop in the past month, and a -41.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.87% for UAMY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.91% for UAMY’s stock, with a -30.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX: UAMY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UAMY is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY) is $0.60, which is $0.35 above the current market price. The public float for UAMY is 79.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. On November 30, 2023, UAMY’s average trading volume was 121.17K shares.

UAMY) stock’s latest price update

United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX: UAMY)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.87 in comparison to its previous close of 0.27, Benzinga reported 2023-11-22 that The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

UAMY Trading at -23.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares sank -24.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAMY remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2991. In addition, United States Antimony Corp. saw -47.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAMY starting from EVANS GARY C, who purchase 21,068 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Jan 19. After this action, EVANS GARY C now owns 956,849 shares of United States Antimony Corp., valued at $9,481 using the latest closing price.

Bardswich Lloyd, the Director of United States Antimony Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.44 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Bardswich Lloyd is holding 262,727 shares at $4,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.15 for the present operating margin

+13.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Antimony Corp. stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.33. Equity return is now at value -11.32, with -10.69 for asset returns.

Based on United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.97. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.