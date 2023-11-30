Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Valvoline Inc’s (VVV) Stock

In the past week, VVV stock has gone down by -0.75%, with a monthly gain of 17.21% and a quarterly surge of 0.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Valvoline Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.00% for VVV stock, with a simple moving average of -1.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Valvoline Inc (VVV) by analysts is $39.78, which is $5.39 above the current market price. The public float for VVV is 129.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.19% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of VVV was 1.63M shares.

VVV) stock’s latest price update

Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV)’s stock price has plunge by -0.12relation to previous closing price of 34.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Valvoline (VVV) lags estimates in the fiscal fourth quarter amid SSS growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VVV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VVV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $37 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VVV Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +15.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.99. In addition, Valvoline Inc saw 5.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from O’Daniel Julie Marie, who sale 1,002 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Nov 22. After this action, O’Daniel Julie Marie now owns 24,981 shares of Valvoline Inc, valued at $35,070 using the latest closing price.

SONSTEBY CHARLES M, the Director of Valvoline Inc, purchase 4,500 shares at $34.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that SONSTEBY CHARLES M is holding 16,437 shares at $154,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.40 for the present operating margin

+37.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valvoline Inc stands at +13.81. The total capital return value is set at 11.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.94. Equity return is now at value 78.23, with 6.32 for asset returns.

Based on Valvoline Inc (VVV), the company’s capital structure generated 1,020.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.08. Total debt to assets is 71.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 988.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Valvoline Inc (VVV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.