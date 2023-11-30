Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of ADTRAN Holdings Inc’s (ADTN) Stock

The stock of ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) has gone up by 0.56% for the week, with a -14.58% drop in the past month and a -36.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.44% for ADTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.98% for ADTN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -46.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADTN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ADTN is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ADTN is $9.28, which is $3.89 above the current market price. The public float for ADTN is 70.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.94% of that float. The average trading volume for ADTN on November 30, 2023 was 876.61K shares.

ADTN) stock’s latest price update

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADTN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 5.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-08 that HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Adtran–ADTRAN Holdings Inc, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN; FSE: QH9), a leading provider of next-generation networking solutions, announced today that Adtran representatives will be presenting at the 17th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking & Communications Conference on November 14, 2023. Adtran representatives will discuss company performance and current industry trends that may affect the market and Adtran’s business. Adtran will webcast the presentation. To lis.

ADTN Trading at -21.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -17.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTN rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings Inc saw -71.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADTN starting from STANTON THOMAS R, who purchase 652 shares at the price of $19.21 back on Dec 07. After this action, STANTON THOMAS R now owns 805,765 shares of ADTRAN Holdings Inc, valued at $12,529 using the latest closing price.

McCray Gregory James, the Director of ADTRAN Holdings Inc, purchase 36 shares at $19.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that McCray Gregory James is holding 21,673 shares at $698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.86 for the present operating margin

+31.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADTRAN Holdings Inc stands at -0.20. The total capital return value is set at -4.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.28. Equity return is now at value -13.07, with -5.66 for asset returns.

Based on ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 7.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.