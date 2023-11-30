Understanding the 8.10% Volatility Levels of Comstock Inc’s (LODE) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Comstock Inc (LODE) has gone up by 4.53% for the week, with a 29.26% rise in the past month and a 19.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.10% for LODE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.58% for LODE’s stock, with a 1.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Comstock Inc (AMEX: LODE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Comstock Inc (LODE) is $4.00, which is $3.49 above the current market price. The public float for LODE is 106.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LODE on November 30, 2023 was 365.25K shares.

LODE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Comstock Inc (AMEX: LODE) has decreased by -5.31 when compared to last closing price of 0.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Comstock Inc. (LODE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of LODE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LODE stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for LODE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LODE in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $2.25 based on the research report published on April 23, 2014 of the previous year 2014.

LODE Trading at 15.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LODE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares surge +20.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LODE rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4810. In addition, Comstock Inc saw 84.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LODE starting from Drozdoff Leo M, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Nov 09. After this action, Drozdoff Leo M now owns 400,000 shares of Comstock Inc, valued at $18,600 using the latest closing price.

MCCARTHY WILLIAM JOSEPH, the Chief Operating Officer of Comstock Inc, purchase 24,000 shares at $0.41 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that MCCARTHY WILLIAM JOSEPH is holding 1,524,000 shares at $9,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LODE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11460.51 for the present operating margin

-1991.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comstock Inc stands at -25792.17. The total capital return value is set at -23.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.57. Equity return is now at value -28.58, with -18.42 for asset returns.

Based on Comstock Inc (LODE), the company’s capital structure generated 16.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.07. Total debt to assets is 8.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 80.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Comstock Inc (LODE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.