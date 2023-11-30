Understanding the 4.18% Volatility Levels of Newmark Group Inc’s (NMRK) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) has gone up by 6.03% for the week, with a 48.83% rise in the past month and a 15.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.18% for NMRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.75% for NMRK stock, with a simple moving average of 23.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) is above average at 94.94x. The 36-month beta value for NMRK is also noteworthy at 1.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NMRK is $7.00, which is -$1.26 below than the current price. The public float for NMRK is 139.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume of NMRK on November 30, 2023 was 998.64K shares.

NMRK) stock’s latest price update

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK)’s stock price has increased by 3.25 compared to its previous closing price of 8.00. However, the company has seen a 6.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Newmark Group (NMRK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.35 per share a year ago.

NMRK Trading at 26.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +45.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRK rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.46. In addition, Newmark Group Inc saw 3.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Newmark Group Inc stands at +3.18. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value 1.29, with 0.34 for asset returns.

Based on Newmark Group Inc (NMRK), the company’s capital structure generated 118.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.22. Total debt to assets is 35.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.