Understanding the 1.93% Volatility Levels of Packaging Corp Of America’s (PKG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) has gone up by 9.12% for the week, with a 9.95% rise in the past month and a 12.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.93% for PKG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.74% for PKG stock, with a simple moving average of 18.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) is above average at 19.35x. The 36-month beta value for PKG is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PKG is $156.81, which is -$11.46 below than the current price. The public float for PKG is 87.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume of PKG on November 30, 2023 was 584.10K shares.

PKG) stock’s latest price update

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG)’s stock price has increased by 3.97 compared to its previous closing price of 161.85. However, the company has seen a 9.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Packaging Corp. (PKG) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of PKG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PKG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PKG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $142 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PKG Trading at 9.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKG rose by +9.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.92. In addition, Packaging Corp Of America saw 31.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PKG starting from STECKO PAUL T, who sale 9,737 shares at the price of $153.99 back on Oct 31. After this action, STECKO PAUL T now owns 18,765 shares of Packaging Corp Of America, valued at $1,499,401 using the latest closing price.

Pflederer Kent A., the SVP of Packaging Corp Of America, sale 4,000 shares at $150.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Pflederer Kent A. is holding 54,447 shares at $603,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PKG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.36 for the present operating margin

+24.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Packaging Corp Of America stands at +12.05. The total capital return value is set at 23.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.15. Equity return is now at value 19.88, with 9.46 for asset returns.

Based on Packaging Corp Of America (PKG), the company’s capital structure generated 76.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.24. Total debt to assets is 33.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.