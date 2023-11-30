Ulta Beauty Inc’s (ULTA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) has gone up by 3.26% for the week, with a 10.89% rise in the past month and a 1.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.97% for ULTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.70% for ULTA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) Right Now?

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) is $511.40, which is $89.43 above the current market price. The public float for ULTA is 49.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ULTA on November 30, 2023 was 714.02K shares.

ULTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) has jumped by 0.67 compared to previous close of 420.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-29 that Ulta Beauty’s unique operating model combines a broad range of prices. This helps to meet the beauty consumer’s needs, leading to customer loyalty.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULTA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ULTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ULTA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $460 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ULTA Trading at 7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +12.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULTA rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $402.38. In addition, Ulta Beauty Inc saw -9.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULTA starting from Halligan Catherine Ann, who sale 400 shares at the price of $450.00 back on Jun 15. After this action, Halligan Catherine Ann now owns 2,165 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc, valued at $180,000 using the latest closing price.

MRKONIC GEORGE R JR, the Director of Ulta Beauty Inc, sale 393 shares at $421.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that MRKONIC GEORGE R JR is holding 2,397 shares at $165,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.16 for the present operating margin

+39.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ulta Beauty Inc stands at +12.17. The total capital return value is set at 45.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.15. Equity return is now at value 66.08, with 24.77 for asset returns.

Based on Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA), the company’s capital structure generated 97.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.27. Total debt to assets is 31.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.