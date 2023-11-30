Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TRV is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TRV is $190.78, which is $13.34 above the current market price. The public float for TRV is 227.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume for TRV on November 30, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TRV) stock’s latest price update

Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV)’s stock price has soared by 0.34 in relation to previous closing price of 176.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Property and casualty players like Chubb Limited (CB), Cincinnati Financial (CINF) and The Travelers Companies (TRV), which have an impressive dividend history, offer a breather amid volatility.

TRV’s Market Performance

Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has seen a 1.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.21% gain in the past month and a 9.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for TRV.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.47% for TRV’s stock, with a 3.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRV Trading at 6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.99. In addition, Travelers Companies Inc. saw -5.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from HEYMAN WILLIAM H, who sale 270 shares at the price of $178.00 back on Nov 27. After this action, HEYMAN WILLIAM H now owns 255,178 shares of Travelers Companies Inc., valued at $48,060 using the latest closing price.

BESSETTE ANDY F, the EVP and Chief Admin Officer of Travelers Companies Inc., sale 3,797 shares at $169.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that BESSETTE ANDY F is holding 13,005 shares at $643,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Travelers Companies Inc. stands at +7.65. The total capital return value is set at 8.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.65. Equity return is now at value 10.87, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.99. Total debt to assets is 7.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.