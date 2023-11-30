Trading Update: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Stock Endures 2.97% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) has gone up by 5.01% for the week, with a 31.65% rise in the past month and a 30.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.97% for VRNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.44% for VRNS stock, with a simple moving average of 45.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) by analysts is $38.06, which is -$3.41 below the current market price. The public float for VRNS is 105.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.12% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of VRNS was 980.72K shares.

VRNS) stock’s latest price update

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.95 in relation to its previous close of 40.28. However, the company has experienced a 5.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that Varonis Systems’ SaaS transition is progressing very well. Reduced deployment times and streamlined processes underscore the superiority of VRNS’s SaaS model over its on-premise product. With larger deal sizes and a shift in product strategy towards bundled offerings, I expect healthy ARR growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRNS Trading at 24.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +23.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.27. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc saw 73.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Bass David, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $33.00 back on Nov 02. After this action, Bass David now owns 500,756 shares of Varonis Systems Inc, valued at $4,950,000 using the latest closing price.

Bass David, the EVP Engineering & CTO of Varonis Systems Inc, sale 34,000 shares at $29.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Bass David is holding 650,756 shares at $1,003,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.79 for the present operating margin

+85.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc stands at -26.29. The total capital return value is set at -13.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.65. Equity return is now at value -22.68, with -10.65 for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 63.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.66. Total debt to assets is 30.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.