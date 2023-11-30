TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TTE is at 0.75.

The average price suggested by analysts for TTE is $76.11, which is $8.25 above the current market price. The public float for TTE is 2.40B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume for TTE on November 30, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TTE) stock’s latest price update

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 68.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that TotalEnergies (TTE) continues to expand its renewable portfolio across the globe and is making solid efforts to achieve its net-zero vision by 2050.

TTE’s Market Performance

TTE’s stock has fallen by -1.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.36% and a quarterly rise of 7.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.22% for TotalEnergies SE ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for TTE’s stock, with a 9.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TTE Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.34. In addition, TotalEnergies SE ADR saw 9.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTE starting from TotalEnergies SE, who purchase 71,980 shares at the price of $31.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, TotalEnergies SE now owns 172,601 shares of TotalEnergies SE ADR, valued at $2,242,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Equity return is now at value 16.77, with 6.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.