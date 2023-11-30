Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is above average at 6.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is $92.87, which is $6.8 above the current market price. The public float for TOL is 106.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TOL on November 30, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

TOL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has surged by 1.94 when compared to previous closing price of 84.43, but the company has seen a 1.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that This Cyber Monday saw 77 million U.S. consumers participate in temporary sales on goods, most of which are for the benefit of early holiday shopping.

TOL’s Market Performance

TOL’s stock has risen by 1.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.07% and a quarterly rise of 5.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Toll Brothers Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.20% for TOL stock, with a simple moving average of 20.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $93 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOL Trading at 13.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +21.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.58. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 72.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from SHAPIRO PAUL E, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $73.36 back on Oct 17. After this action, SHAPIRO PAUL E now owns 130,033 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $73,361 using the latest closing price.

Connor Martin P., the Chief Financial Officer of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $84.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Connor Martin P. is holding 42,414 shares at $420,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.68 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc. stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 16.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 25.65, with 13.01 for asset returns.

Based on Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), the company’s capital structure generated 57.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.61. Total debt to assets is 28.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.