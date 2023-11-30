The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Teradyne, Inc.’s (TER) Stock

The stock of Teradyne, Inc. (TER) has seen a 1.09% increase in the past week, with a 11.14% gain in the past month, and a -13.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for TER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.34% for TER’s stock, with a -8.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Right Now?

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Teradyne, Inc. (TER) by analysts is $108.23, which is $15.47 above the current market price. The public float for TER is 152.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of TER was 1.53M shares.

The stock of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has increased by 1.67 when compared to last closing price of 91.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Teradyne (TER) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $126 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TER Trading at -0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.38. In addition, Teradyne, Inc. saw 6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Burns Richard John, who sale 192 shares at the price of $100.10 back on Oct 03. After this action, Burns Richard John now owns 16,733 shares of Teradyne, Inc., valued at $19,219 using the latest closing price.

Robbins Brad, the President, LitePoint Corp. of Teradyne, Inc., sale 2,170 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Robbins Brad is holding 51,579 shares at $217,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne, Inc. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value 21.47, with 15.07 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne, Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Teradyne, Inc. (TER) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.