The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Global Blue Group Holding AG’s (GB) Stock

In the past week, GB stock has gone down by -11.61%, with a monthly decline of -20.66% and a quarterly plunge of -25.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.48% for Global Blue Group Holding AG The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.20% for GB’s stock, with a -25.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GB is at 0.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GB is $7.35, which is $3.87 above the current market price. The public float for GB is 41.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume for GB on November 30, 2023 was 21.54K shares.

GB) stock’s latest price update

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB)’s stock price has dropped by -13.47 in relation to previous closing price of 4.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 29, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Jacques Stern – President Roxane Dufour – CFO Conference Call Participants Jacques Stern Good morning — good afternoon. I am Jacques Stern, CEO of Global Blue, and I’m with Roxane Dufour, the CFO of the group and we will comment today the Q2 figures for the financial year ’23-’24.

Analysts’ Opinion of GB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $8 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GB Trading at -23.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares sank -23.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GB fell by -11.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.96. In addition, Global Blue Group Holding AG saw -11.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GB

The total capital return value is set at -0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.45. Equity return is now at value -14.87, with -0.12 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.