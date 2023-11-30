The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (AMPE) Stock

The stock of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) has gone up by 45.97% for the week, with a 24.74% rise in the past month and a -21.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.32% for AMPE. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.27% for AMPE’s stock, with a -29.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: AMPE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) is $600.00, which is $596.92 above the current market price. The public float for AMPE is 0.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMPE on November 30, 2023 was 32.89K shares.

AMPE) stock’s latest price update

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: AMPE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 57.15 compared to its previous closing price of 1.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 45.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-26 that ENGLEWOOD, Colo. , Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) (the “Company”) a pre-revenue stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on development of a potential treatment for osteoarthritis as part of its OA.201 program, today announced that its CEO, Michael A.

AMPE Trading at 5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE rose by +44.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5089. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -31.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPE starting from BUCHI J KEVIN, who purchase 21,858 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Jun 09. After this action, BUCHI J KEVIN now owns 146,858 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $6,284 using the latest closing price.

BUCHI J KEVIN, the Director of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BUCHI J KEVIN is holding 125,000 shares at $7,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

The total capital return value is set at -100.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.76. Equity return is now at value -91.53, with -66.44 for asset returns.

Based on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.95. Total debt to assets is 4.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.21.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.