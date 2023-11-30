The -6.69% Simple Moving Average of Talos Energy Inc’s (TALO) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, TALO stock has gone down by -0.07%, with a monthly decline of -9.00% and a quarterly plunge of -19.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Talos Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.38% for TALO stock, with a simple moving average of -6.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) Right Now?

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Talos Energy Inc (TALO) by analysts is $20.25, which is $6.3 above the current market price. The public float for TALO is 105.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.05% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of TALO was 1.37M shares.

TALO) stock’s latest price update

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO)’s stock price has increased by 1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 13.79. However, the company has seen a -0.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Investors need to pay close attention to Talos Energy (TALO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for TALO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TALO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $24 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TALO Trading at -8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.36. In addition, Talos Energy Inc saw -26.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from Control Empresarial de Capital, who purchase 140,251 shares at the price of $14.20 back on Nov 13. After this action, Control Empresarial de Capital now owns 15,089,662 shares of Talos Energy Inc, valued at $1,991,186 using the latest closing price.

Control Empresarial de Capital, the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of Talos Energy Inc, purchase 1,058,481 shares at $14.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Control Empresarial de Capital is holding 14,949,411 shares at $14,912,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.56 for the present operating margin

+52.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talos Energy Inc stands at +23.12. The total capital return value is set at 39.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.86. Equity return is now at value 6.48, with 2.75 for asset returns.

Based on Talos Energy Inc (TALO), the company’s capital structure generated 65.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Talos Energy Inc (TALO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.