The -13.88% Decline of Tradeweb Markets Inc’s (TW) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has gone up by 0.61% for the week, with a 7.01% rise in the past month and a 9.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.53% for TW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.29% for TW’s stock, with a 22.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) Right Now?

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 55.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) by analysts is $98.07, which is $3.06 above the current market price. The public float for TW is 113.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of TW was 832.35K shares.

TW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) has surged by 0.48 when compared to previous closing price of 94.56, but the company has seen a 0.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-20 that The “Halftime Report” traders give their top picks to watch for the second half.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $89 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TW Trading at 9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.13. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc saw 46.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Bruni Enrico, who sale 6,516 shares at the price of $95.08 back on Nov 22. After this action, Bruni Enrico now owns 61,478 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc, valued at $619,510 using the latest closing price.

Bruni Enrico, the Managing Director, Europe/Asia of Tradeweb Markets Inc, sale 1,153 shares at $93.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Bruni Enrico is holding 67,994 shares at $107,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+84.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc stands at +26.00. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 7.18, with 5.76 for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.