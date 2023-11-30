The -13.88% Decline of Definitive Healthcare Corp’s (DH) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, DH stock has gone up by 1.00%, with a monthly gain of 40.97% and a quarterly plunge of -13.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.83% for Definitive Healthcare Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.59% for DH’s stock, with a -16.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ: DH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) is $10.00, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for DH is 46.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DH on November 30, 2023 was 840.02K shares.

DH) stock’s latest price update

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ: DH)’s stock price has soared by 0.25 in relation to previous closing price of 8.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Strengthening fundamentals: Definitive Healthcare shows steady revenue growth at 10% and expanding adjusted EBITDA margins. CRPO growth is slowing to a controlled rate and stabilizing, which indicates the end of client churn that took place over past 2 years. Valuation outlook: Fair price potential around $9.0, signaling a 25% upside from current $7.18.

Analysts’ Opinion of DH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $13 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DH Trading at 10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +41.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DH rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.74. In addition, Definitive Healthcare Corp saw -26.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DH starting from SEA VII Management, LLC, who sale 6,656 shares at the price of $9.39 back on Aug 24. After this action, SEA VII Management, LLC now owns 1,441,657 shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp, valued at $62,500 using the latest closing price.

SEA VII Management, LLC, the Director of Definitive Healthcare Corp, sale 6,240 shares at $9.11 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that SEA VII Management, LLC is holding 1,743,478 shares at $56,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.24 for the present operating margin

+62.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Definitive Healthcare Corp stands at -3.24. The total capital return value is set at -2.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.61. Equity return is now at value -20.24, with -9.23 for asset returns.

Based on Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH), the company’s capital structure generated 29.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.52. Total debt to assets is 13.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.