The -13.88% Decline of Bio-Path Holdings Inc’s (BPTH) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BPTH stock has gone up by 8.00%, with a monthly decline of -18.37% and a quarterly surge of 40.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.75% for Bio-Path Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.55% for BPTH’s stock, with a -50.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) is $12.00, which is $11.46 above the current market price. The public float for BPTH is 12.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BPTH on November 30, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

BPTH) stock’s latest price update

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH)’s stock price has soared by 17.06 in relation to previous closing price of 0.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Will O’Connor – IR, Stern IR Peter Nielsen – President and CEO Anthony Price – SVP of Finance, Accounting and Administration Conference Call Participants Jonathan Aschoff – ROTH MKM Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Bio-Path Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPTH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BPTH Trading at 6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.54%, as shares sank -18.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5482. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings Inc saw -64.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTH

The total capital return value is set at -69.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.52. Equity return is now at value -178.10, with -141.53 for asset returns.

Based on Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.54. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.