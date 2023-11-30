Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB)’s stock price has increased by 1.68 compared to its previous closing price of 40.99. However, the company has seen a 5.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that Cybersecurity stocks emerge as incredible long-term investments in an age dominated by digital threats. Despite numerous cyberattacks over the years, many top-tier companies and government entities remain startlingly unprepared.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) by analysts is $50.33, which is $8.65 above the current market price. The public float for TENB is 114.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of TENB was 780.83K shares.

TENB’s Market Performance

TENB stock saw an increase of 5.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.17% and a quarterly increase of -5.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.02% for TENB’s stock, with a -2.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $47 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TENB Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.92. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc saw 9.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Yoran Amit, who sale 5,673 shares at the price of $40.02 back on Nov 27. After this action, Yoran Amit now owns 291,532 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc, valued at $227,033 using the latest closing price.

Vintz Stephen A, the Chief Financial Officer of Tenable Holdings Inc, sale 3,411 shares at $40.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Vintz Stephen A is holding 229,146 shares at $136,508 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.54 for the present operating margin

+77.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc stands at -13.50. The total capital return value is set at -9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.97. Equity return is now at value -25.89, with -5.44 for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 156.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.97. Total debt to assets is 29.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.