Taseko Mines Ltd.’s (TGB) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, TGB stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly gain of 11.11% and a quarterly plunge of -16.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.10% for Taseko Mines Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.48% for TGB’s stock, with a -15.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB) Right Now?

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for TGB is at 2.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TGB is $2.18, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for TGB is 279.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume for TGB on November 30, 2023 was 822.89K shares.

The stock price of Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB) has plunged by -3.23 when compared to previous closing price of 1.24, InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-19 that Penny stocks are listed equities with prices below $5 per share or market capitalizations lower than $300 million. They are highly volatile, thinly traded, not very transparent and often poorly governed.

TGB Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +10.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2237. In addition, Taseko Mines Ltd. saw -18.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Ltd. stands at -6.61. The total capital return value is set at 4.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.89. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB), the company’s capital structure generated 164.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.20. Total debt to assets is 45.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.