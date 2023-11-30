System1 Inc (SST) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for System1 Inc (SST) by analysts is $2.50, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for SST is 18.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.79% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of SST was 200.99K shares.

System1 Inc (NYSE: SST)’s stock price has plunge by 11.51relation to previous closing price of 1.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 30.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-04 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1” or the “Company”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be accessible on the company’s Investor Relations website.

SST’s Market Performance

System1 Inc (SST) has seen a 30.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 33.62% gain in the past month and a -12.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.05% for SST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.70% for SST’s stock, with a -45.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SST by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on November 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SST Trading at 27.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares surge +41.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SST rose by +42.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2780. In addition, System1 Inc saw -66.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SST starting from Cannae Holdings, Inc., who sale 110,000 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Sep 06. After this action, Cannae Holdings, Inc. now owns 27,012,794 shares of System1 Inc, valued at $203,500 using the latest closing price.

Lone Star Friends Trust, the 10% Owner of System1 Inc, purchase 2,146 shares at $4.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Lone Star Friends Trust is holding 5,731,423 shares at $10,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.60 for the present operating margin

-12.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for System1 Inc stands at -45.18. The total capital return value is set at -26.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.92. Equity return is now at value -108.00, with -30.90 for asset returns.

Based on System1 Inc (SST), the company’s capital structure generated 110.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.39. Total debt to assets is 36.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, System1 Inc (SST) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.