Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) is above average at 4.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) is $13.18, which is $2.06 above the current market price. The public float for SUZ is 1.29B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SUZ on November 30, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 10.87. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that The Zacks Paper and Related Products industry’s prospects look dull, as low consumer spending is impacting demand. Despite this, stocks like SUZ, IP, KLBAY and SLVM are well-poised to gain from their growth initiatives.

SUZ’s Market Performance

SUZ’s stock has risen by 2.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.03% and a quarterly rise of 5.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Suzano S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.58% for SUZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.35% for the last 200 days.

SUZ Trading at 1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.79. In addition, Suzano S.A. ADR saw 19.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.60 for the present operating margin

+49.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. ADR stands at +46.92. The total capital return value is set at 20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.69. Equity return is now at value 48.88, with 12.68 for asset returns.

Based on Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 240.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.63. Total debt to assets is 59.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.