Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) has surged by 3.33 when compared to previous closing price of 1.95, but the company has seen a 3.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Summit Therapeutics Inc., backed by biotech billionaire Bob Duggan, has transitioned from developing antibiotics to becoming an oncology therapeutics developer. The company purchased the oncology asset Ivonescimab for nearly half a billion dollars and now has a market cap of over $1 billion. Summit plans to begin phase 3 trials for Ivonescimab in the U.S., but the Chinese clinical data may not hold much value.

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) is $4.00, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for SMMT is 111.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMMT on November 30, 2023 was 929.03K shares.

SMMT’s Market Performance

SMMT’s stock has seen a 3.33% increase for the week, with a 3.87% rise in the past month and a 24.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.87% for Summit Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.41% for SMMT stock, with a simple moving average of 8.49% for the last 200 days.

SMMT Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMMT rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9495. In addition, Summit Therapeutics Inc saw -52.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMMT starting from Soni Manmeet Singh, who purchase 2,976,190 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Oct 13. After this action, Soni Manmeet Singh now owns 2,976,190 shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Zanganeh Mahkam, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Summit Therapeutics Inc, purchase 15,973,743 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Zanganeh Mahkam is holding 23,395,269 shares at $16,772,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8330.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Summit Therapeutics Inc stands at -6127.56. The total capital return value is set at -89.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.53. Equity return is now at value -513.78, with -319.74 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.58. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 303.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.