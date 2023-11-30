Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) has seen a 2.46% increase in the past week, with a 8.57% gain in the past month, and a -3.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for SWK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.88% for SWK stock, with a simple moving average of 6.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWK is 1.30.

The average price predicted by analysts for SWK is $94.93, which is $3.47 above the current price. The public float for SWK is 150.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWK on November 30, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

SWK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) has surged by 1.17 when compared to previous closing price of 90.40, but the company has seen a 2.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-25 that Toolmaker Stanley is in the middle of a significant restructuring. American States Water is a utility with nearly seven decades of dividend raises under its belt.

SWK Trading at 8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.37. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc saw 21.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Link Janet, who sale 3,081 shares at the price of $98.76 back on Aug 07. After this action, Link Janet now owns 32,690 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc, valued at $304,280 using the latest closing price.

Link Janet, the SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y of Stanley Black & Decker Inc, sale 2,581 shares at $85.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Link Janet is holding 36,352 shares at $221,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.39 for the present operating margin

+24.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc stands at +1.01. The total capital return value is set at 5.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.08. Equity return is now at value -1.12, with -0.43 for asset returns.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK), the company’s capital structure generated 81.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.85. Total debt to assets is 31.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.