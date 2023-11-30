Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a 2.03% increase in the past week, with a 12.07% gain in the past month, and a 21.99% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.04% for SPOT stock, with a simple moving average of 23.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) by analysts is $175.60, which is $5.52 above the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 132.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of SPOT was 1.61M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.16 in relation to its previous close of 182.61. However, the company has experienced a 2.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that Streaming companies are desirable to most investors because they continue to outpace other forms of entertainment, including cable and radio. There has been consistent growth within these streaming companies, with more and more users looking to take advantage of what they offer in terms of content and convenience from on-demand programming and audio streaming.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $129 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 11.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +10.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.45. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 130.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -9.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.