Should You Invest in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Now?

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VEEV is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VEEV is $212.96, which is $39.6 above the current market price. The public float for VEEV is 130.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume for VEEV on November 30, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VEEV) stock’s latest price update

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV)’s stock price has plunge by -0.80relation to previous closing price of 174.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that The latest trading day saw Veeva Systems (VEEV) settling at $173.33, representing a -1.83% change from its previous close.

VEEV’s Market Performance

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has experienced a -1.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.89% drop in the past month, and a -9.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for VEEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.80% for VEEV stock, with a simple moving average of -8.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $229 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VEEV Trading at -10.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.24. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc saw 7.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from MATEO ALAN, who sale 6,280 shares at the price of $193.72 back on Nov 06. After this action, MATEO ALAN now owns 19,769 shares of Veeva Systems Inc, valued at $1,216,592 using the latest closing price.

Wallach Matthew J, the Director of Veeva Systems Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $195.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Wallach Matthew J is holding 118,735 shares at $977,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.30 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc stands at +22.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 14.61, with 11.56 for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.61. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.