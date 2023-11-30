Should You Invest in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Now?

Home Bancshares Inc (NYSE: HOMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HOMB is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HOMB is $25.33, which is $3.04 above the current market price. The public float for HOMB is 186.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.67% of that float. The average trading volume for HOMB on November 30, 2023 was 924.22K shares.

HOMB) stock’s latest price update

Home Bancshares Inc (NYSE: HOMB)’s stock price has plunge by 1.55relation to previous closing price of 21.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.39% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-19 that Home Bancshares, Inc. (HOMB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

HOMB’s Market Performance

Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) has seen a 2.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.59% gain in the past month and a 0.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for HOMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.62% for HOMB’s stock, with a 0.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOMB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HOMB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HOMB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $28 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HOMB Trading at 5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOMB rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.60. In addition, Home Bancshares Inc saw -2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOMB starting from Adcock Robert H Jr, who sale 4,970 shares at the price of $20.23 back on Oct 27. After this action, Adcock Robert H Jr now owns 1,145,074 shares of Home Bancshares Inc, valued at $100,528 using the latest closing price.

French Tracy, the Centennial Bank CEO/President of Home Bancshares Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $19.78 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that French Tracy is holding 172,949 shares at $79,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.15 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Home Bancshares Inc stands at +28.96. The total capital return value is set at 10.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.47. Equity return is now at value 11.87, with 1.87 for asset returns.

Based on Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB), the company’s capital structure generated 35.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.44. Total debt to assets is 5.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.