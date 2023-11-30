Should You Invest in Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Now?

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: HEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HEP is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HEP is $22.00, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for HEP is 44.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.71% of that float. The average trading volume for HEP on November 30, 2023 was 469.97K shares.

HEP) stock’s latest price update

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: HEP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.81 in relation to its previous close of 20.99. However, the company has experienced a -1.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-04 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) (“HEP”) and HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) (“HF Sinclair”), plan to announce results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 on November 2, 2023, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. HEP and HF Sinclair have scheduled a joint webcast conference on November 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results. This webcast may be accessed at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/172908001 An audio archive of th.

HEP’s Market Performance

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) has experienced a -1.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.15% drop in the past month, and a -4.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for HEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.06% for HEP’s stock, with a 6.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HEP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HEP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HEP Trading at -3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEP fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.01. In addition, Holly Energy Partners L.P. saw 13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.76 for the present operating margin

+43.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Holly Energy Partners L.P. stands at +39.60. The total capital return value is set at 9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.04. Equity return is now at value 27.65, with 8.75 for asset returns.

Based on Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP), the company’s capital structure generated 189.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.48. Total debt to assets is 59.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.