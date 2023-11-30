Should You Invest in Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Now?

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GNRC is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GNRC is $136.57, which is $20.97 above the current market price. The public float for GNRC is 60.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.66% of that float. The average trading volume for GNRC on November 30, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

GNRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) has increased by 1.51 when compared to last closing price of 113.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-11-08 that This commentary first appeared on Forbes Great Speculations on Wednesday, November 1, where Schaeffer’s Investment Research is a regular contributor.

GNRC’s Market Performance

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) has seen a 2.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 40.56% gain in the past month and a -3.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for GNRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.50% for GNRC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $110 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GNRC Trading at 12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +37.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.12. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc saw 14.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $95.26 back on Nov 01. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 592,690 shares of Generac Holdings Inc, valued at $476,300 using the latest closing price.

Jagdfeld Aaron, the Chief Executive Officer of Generac Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $108.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Jagdfeld Aaron is holding 597,690 shares at $541,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.43 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Generac Holdings Inc stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.16. Equity return is now at value 6.82, with 3.07 for asset returns.

Based on Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.47. Total debt to assets is 29.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.