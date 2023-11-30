Should You Invest in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) Now?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FYBR is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FYBR is $33.58, which is $11.77 above the current market price. The public float for FYBR is 218.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.77% of that float. The average trading volume for FYBR on November 30, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FYBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) has increased by 3.22 when compared to last closing price of 21.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-21 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR): What’s happening? Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced that Executive Chairman John Stratton is scheduled to present at the UBS Global TMT Conference. When and where? The presentation will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Frontier’s Investor Relations w.

FYBR’s Market Performance

FYBR’s stock has risen by 4.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.64% and a quarterly rise of 37.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.06% for Frontier Communications Parent Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.98% for FYBR stock, with a simple moving average of 14.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FYBR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FYBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FYBR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FYBR Trading at 22.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +21.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FYBR rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.39. In addition, Frontier Communications Parent Inc saw -14.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FYBR starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $18.93 back on Oct 18. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 38,912,895 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc, valued at $2,838,930 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Frontier Communications Parent Inc, purchase 150,000 shares at $18.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 38,912,895 shares at $2,838,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.94 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Communications Parent Inc stands at +7.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.25. Equity return is now at value 3.28, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR), the company’s capital structure generated 184.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.85. Total debt to assets is 48.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.