Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) has seen a 0.82% increase in the past week, with a -0.94% drop in the past month, and a -8.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for WTTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.00% for WTTR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: WTTR) Right Now?

Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: WTTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) is $11.25, which is $3.9 above the current market price. The public float for WTTR is 90.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTTR on November 30, 2023 was 692.92K shares.

WTTR) stock’s latest price update

Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: WTTR)’s stock price has plunge by 1.10relation to previous closing price of 7.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.82% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that The headline numbers for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTTR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WTTR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for WTTR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on March 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WTTR Trading at -2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTTR rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.35. In addition, Select Water Solutions Inc saw -20.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTTR starting from Szymanski Brian, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $8.32 back on Sep 05. After this action, Szymanski Brian now owns 89,024 shares of Select Water Solutions Inc, valued at $108,160 using the latest closing price.

Skarke Michael, the EVP, COO of Select Water Solutions Inc, sale 15,333 shares at $8.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Skarke Michael is holding 368,785 shares at $124,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTTR

Equity return is now at value 7.68, with 4.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.