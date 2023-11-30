RxSight Inc (RXST) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RXST is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RXST is $32.17, which is $2.39 above the current price. The public float for RXST is 28.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXST on November 30, 2023 was 482.78K shares.

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ: RXST) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 29.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Alex Huang – Director, Investor Relations Ron Kurtz – President and Chief Executive Officer Shelley Thunen – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Craig Bijou – Bank of America Larry Biegelsen – Wells Fargo Joseph Conway – Needham & Co Rohin Patel – JPMorgan Steven Lichtman – Oppenheimer Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the RxSight Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

RXST’s Market Performance

RxSight Inc (RXST) has experienced a 7.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 42.42% rise in the past month, and a 2.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.04% for RXST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.58% for RXST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXST stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RXST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RXST in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $23 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXST Trading at 15.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +34.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXST rose by +7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.60. In addition, RxSight Inc saw 135.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXST starting from Tammenoms Bakker Juliet, who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $27.20 back on Nov 15. After this action, Tammenoms Bakker Juliet now owns 494,313 shares of RxSight Inc, valued at $10,878,160 using the latest closing price.

Tammenoms Bakker Juliet, the Director of RxSight Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $27.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Tammenoms Bakker Juliet is holding 894,313 shares at $2,712,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-129.21 for the present operating margin

+43.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for RxSight Inc stands at -136.22. The total capital return value is set at -39.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.44. Equity return is now at value -42.76, with -32.61 for asset returns.

Based on RxSight Inc (RXST), the company’s capital structure generated 50.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.36. Total debt to assets is 29.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RxSight Inc (RXST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.