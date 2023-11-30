RXO Inc (RXO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.11 in comparison to its previous close of 20.64, however, the company has experienced a 3.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Investors interested in Transportation – Services stocks are likely familiar with Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) and RXO (RXO). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Is It Worth Investing in RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RXO Inc (RXO) is $19.66, which is -$1.21 below the current market price. The public float for RXO is 114.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RXO on November 30, 2023 was 693.95K shares.

RXO’s Market Performance

RXO stock saw an increase of 3.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.27% and a quarterly increase of 10.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for RXO Inc (RXO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.73% for RXO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RXO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for RXO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXO Trading at 10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +19.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.19. In addition, RXO Inc saw 21.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXO starting from MFN Partners, LP, who purchase 23,223 shares at the price of $19.93 back on Nov 21. After this action, MFN Partners, LP now owns 13,008,225 shares of RXO Inc, valued at $462,834 using the latest closing price.

MFN Partners, LP, the 10% Owner of RXO Inc, purchase 43,678 shares at $19.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that MFN Partners, LP is holding 12,985,002 shares at $862,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.59 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for RXO Inc stands at +1.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.95. Equity return is now at value -0.23, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on RXO Inc (RXO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.29. Total debt to assets is 30.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 2.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, RXO Inc (RXO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.