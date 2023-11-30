Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) is 31.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RVLV is 2.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) is $14.83, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for RVLV is 39.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.81% of that float. On November 30, 2023, RVLV’s average trading volume was 1.24M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RVLV) stock’s latest price update

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV)’s stock price has dropped by -1.83 in relation to previous closing price of 14.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that The headline numbers for Revolve Group (RVLV) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

RVLV’s Market Performance

RVLV’s stock has fallen by -4.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.47% and a quarterly drop of -7.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.62% for Revolve Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.81% for RVLV’s stock, with a -22.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $14 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVLV Trading at 1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.86. In addition, Revolve Group Inc saw -37.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolve Group Inc stands at +5.33. The total capital return value is set at 20.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.34. Equity return is now at value 8.52, with 5.35 for asset returns.

Based on Revolve Group Inc (RVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.06. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 134.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.