Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) has decreased by -0.78 when compared to last closing price of 70.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.77% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Investors looking for stocks in the Retail – Restaurants sector might want to consider either Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) or Restaurant Brands (QSR). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is 24.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QSR is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) is $78.36, which is $8.7 above the current market price. The public float for QSR is 307.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% of that float. On November 30, 2023, QSR’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

QSR’s Market Performance

The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) has seen a -0.77% decrease in the past week, with a 4.88% rise in the past month, and a 0.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for QSR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.62% for QSR’s stock, with a 0.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $75 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QSR Trading at 4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.36. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc saw 7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from DOYLE J PATRICK, who sale 40,783 shares at the price of $69.97 back on Nov 21. After this action, DOYLE J PATRICK now owns 62,503 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc, valued at $2,853,570 using the latest closing price.

Dunnigan Matthew, the CFO of Restaurant Brands International Inc, sale 45,000 shares at $73.21 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Dunnigan Matthew is holding 39,391 shares at $3,294,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.19 for the present operating margin

+55.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 10.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 3.99 for asset returns.

Based on Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR), the company’s capital structure generated 577.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.25. Total debt to assets is 63.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 567.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.69.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.