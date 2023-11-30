Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has seen a -1.39% decrease in the past week, with a -18.54% drop in the past month, and a -14.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for RELY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.19% for RELY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RELY is at 0.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RELY is $29.57, which is $8.3 above the current market price. The public float for RELY is 130.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.69% of that float. The average trading volume for RELY on November 30, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

RELY) stock’s latest price update

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY)’s stock price has dropped by -1.48 in relation to previous closing price of 21.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-20 that Yanilsa Gonzalez-Ore, North America Head of Visa Direct and Global Ecosystem Readiness, and Remitly’s CEO Matt Oppenheimer told PYMNTS cross-border money transfers are ripe for app-driven, digital modernization.

Analysts’ Opinion of RELY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RELY stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RELY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RELY in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $28 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RELY Trading at -12.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -21.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.46. In addition, Remitly Global Inc saw 85.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Munipalli Hemanth, who sale 4,973 shares at the price of $21.67 back on Nov 28. After this action, Munipalli Hemanth now owns 112,917 shares of Remitly Global Inc, valued at $107,765 using the latest closing price.

Hug Joshua, the Chief Operating Officer of Remitly Global Inc, sale 17,667 shares at $21.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Hug Joshua is holding 4,053,631 shares at $386,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.94 for the present operating margin

+48.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc stands at -17.45. The total capital return value is set at -24.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.53. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -13.42 for asset returns.

Based on Remitly Global Inc (RELY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.88. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.