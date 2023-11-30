Real-Time Update: Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) has seen a 32.65% increase in the past week, with a 11.59% gain in the past month, and a 12.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.88% for JYD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.62% for JYD’s stock, with a -6.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: JYD) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JYD is 8.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JYD on November 30, 2023 was 29.35K shares.

JYD) stock’s latest price update

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: JYD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.72 compared to its previous closing price of 2.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 32.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-24 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: IPO Market Has A Full Week Of Small Deals, Led By Chinese Issuers.

JYD Trading at 29.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.99%, as shares surge +20.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JYD rose by +32.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.98. In addition, Jayud Global Logistics Ltd saw -48.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.11 for the present operating margin

+5.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jayud Global Logistics Ltd stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at 0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22.

Based on Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD), the company’s capital structure generated 75.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.88. Total debt to assets is 31.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.82.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 3.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.