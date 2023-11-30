Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RMBS is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RMBS is $70.50, which is $1.45 above the current price. The public float for RMBS is 106.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RMBS on November 30, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS)’s stock price has plunge by 1.98relation to previous closing price of 67.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that RMBS has generated a 20.69% alpha against the S&P since April 2023. We expect it to continue to outperform for the following year. The firm printed strong Q3 earnings which is positive for the future. The transition to DDR5 and tight inventories in other memory parts are expected to drive price increases and revenue growth for RMBS.

RMBS’s Market Performance

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has seen a 3.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 39.16% gain in the past month and a 22.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for RMBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.07% for RMBS’s stock, with a 26.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RMBS Trading at 18.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +27.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.47. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw 92.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from STANG ERIC B, who sale 8,685 shares at the price of $67.16 back on Nov 15. After this action, STANG ERIC B now owns 9,957 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $583,289 using the latest closing price.

LAUB STEVEN, the Director of Rambus Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $66.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that LAUB STEVEN is holding 7,761 shares at $133,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rambus Inc. stands at -3.15. The total capital return value is set at 8.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value 34.16, with 27.06 for asset returns.

Based on Rambus Inc. (RMBS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.40. Total debt to assets is 4.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.