Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) is $2.02, which is $0.66 above the current market price. The public float for RXT is 45.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RXT on November 30, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

RXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) has increased by 7.94 when compared to last closing price of 1.26.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Sagar Hebbar – Head-Investor Relations Amar Maletira – Chief Executive Officer Bobby Molu – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ramsey El-Assal – Barclays Frank Louthan – Raymond James Bradley Clark – BMO Matthew Roswell – RBC Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Rackspace Technology Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast.

RXT’s Market Performance

Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) has experienced a 0.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.48% rise in the past month, and a -43.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.26% for RXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.44% for RXT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1.40 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXT Trading at -12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares surge +11.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3730. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc saw -53.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXT starting from Maletira Amar, who sale 110,502 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Nov 24. After this action, Maletira Amar now owns 4,675,869 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc, valued at $143,653 using the latest closing price.

Marino Mark A., the Vice President & CAO of Rackspace Technology Inc, sale 2,533 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Marino Mark A. is holding 260,417 shares at $3,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+22.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc stands at -25.78. The total capital return value is set at 0.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.89. Equity return is now at value -341.28, with -21.67 for asset returns.

Based on Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT), the company’s capital structure generated 619.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.10. Total debt to assets is 71.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 593.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.