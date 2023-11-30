Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEP) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEP) has seen a -3.29% decrease in the past week, with a 43.33% gain in the past month, and a -0.80% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.29% for QRTEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.52% for QRTEP’s stock, with a 2.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEP) is above average at 105.42x. The 36-month beta value for QRTEP is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QRTEP is $0.60, The public float for QRTEP is 11.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. The average trading volume of QRTEP on November 30, 2023 was 90.24K shares.

QRTEP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEP) has decreased by -6.72 when compared to last closing price of 37.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QRTEP Trading at 20.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +47.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEP fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.81. In addition, Qurate Retail, Inc. saw 2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEP starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Nov 27. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 20,000 shares of Qurate Retail, Inc., valued at $17,852 using the latest closing price.

ROMRELL LARRY E, the Director of Qurate Retail, Inc., sale 1,204 shares at $28.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that ROMRELL LARRY E is holding 0 shares at $34,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail, Inc. stands at -21.43. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.84.

Based on Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEP), the company’s capital structure generated 1,994.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.23. Total debt to assets is 65.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.