Qorvo Inc’s (QRVO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, QRVO stock has gone up by 2.96%, with a monthly gain of 11.41% and a quarterly plunge of -9.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Qorvo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.24% for QRVO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QRVO is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QRVO is $106.59, which is $10.7 above than the current price. The public float for QRVO is 96.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume of QRVO on November 30, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

QRVO) stock’s latest price update

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO)’s stock price has plunge by 2.55relation to previous closing price of 93.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO ) UBS Global Technology Conference November 29, 2023 2:55 PM ET Company Participants Frank Stewart – SVP and President of Advanced Cellular Douglas DeLieto – Vice President, Investor Relations Dave Fullwood – Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing Conference Call Participants Tim Arcuri – UBS Tim Arcuri I am Tim Arcuri. I’m a semicon analyst here at UBS.

QRVO Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +9.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.54. In addition, Qorvo Inc saw 5.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from RHINES WALDEN C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $93.19 back on Nov 27. After this action, RHINES WALDEN C now owns 67,145 shares of Qorvo Inc, valued at $465,950 using the latest closing price.

FEGO PAUL J, the SVP, Global Operations of Qorvo Inc, sale 4,627 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that FEGO PAUL J is holding 32,732 shares at $439,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.26 for the present operating margin

+37.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc stands at +2.89. The total capital return value is set at 5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value -2.47, with -1.43 for asset returns.

Based on Qorvo Inc (QRVO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.38. Total debt to assets is 31.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Qorvo Inc (QRVO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.