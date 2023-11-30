Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, QFIN stock has gone down by -3.86%, with a monthly gain of 4.46% and a quarterly plunge of -9.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.23% for QFIN stock, with a simple moving average of -9.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) Right Now?

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QFIN is 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QFIN is $176.26, which is $9.44 above the current price. The public float for QFIN is 144.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QFIN on November 30, 2023 was 706.92K shares.

QFIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) has decreased by -0.96 when compared to last closing price of 15.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 7:30 PM ET Company Participants Wu Haisheng – CEO & Director Alex Xu – CFO & Director Yan Zheng – Chief Risk Officer Conference Call Participants Richard Xu – Morgan Stanley Alex Ye – UBS Emma Xu – Bank of America Securities Cindy Wang – China Renaissance Yada Li – CICC Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Qifu Technology Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note today’s event is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of QFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QFIN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QFIN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24.50 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QFIN Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFIN fell by -3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.84. In addition, Qifu Technology Inc. ADR saw -24.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.02 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR stands at +24.31. The total capital return value is set at 25.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.50. Equity return is now at value 21.19, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.15. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.21.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..