Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) has gone up by 9.73% for the week, with a 48.65% rise in the past month and a 9.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.89% for PRCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.44% for PRCT’s stock, with a 12.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) is $42.43, which is $5.43 above the current market price. The public float for PRCT is 48.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRCT on November 30, 2023 was 443.74K shares.

PRCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT) has jumped by 9.56 compared to previous close of 33.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) points to a 25.5% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRCT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PRCT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRCT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $42 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRCT Trading at 19.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +38.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCT rose by +9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.13. In addition, Procept BioRobotics Corp saw -10.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCT starting from Wood Morgan Colby, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $32.19 back on Nov 13. After this action, Wood Morgan Colby now owns 112,425 shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp, valued at $804,810 using the latest closing price.

Nouri Alaleh, the EVP, CLO, CORP. SEC. of Procept BioRobotics Corp, sale 7,903 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Nouri Alaleh is holding 46,933 shares at $316,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.61 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procept BioRobotics Corp stands at -116.18. The total capital return value is set at -27.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.48. Equity return is now at value -40.98, with -28.60 for asset returns.

Based on Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 39.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.18. Total debt to assets is 25.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.