Polaris Inc (PII) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.01 in relation to its previous close of 85.88. However, the company has experienced a -7.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that U.S. stocks had their best week in a year, with the S&P soaring almost 6% and tech stocks surging over 7%. It was a primarily speculation-driven rally with the lowest-quality stocks up 18%. But that doesn’t mean high-quality dividend growth isn’t available at a steep discount. Growth at a reasonable price, with a PEG ratio of close to 1, can help avoid paying dangerous valuations for quality companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) is above average at 8.14x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Polaris Inc (PII) is $99.58, which is $16.29 above the current market price. The public float for PII is 52.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PII on November 30, 2023 was 651.09K shares.

PII’s Market Performance

PII’s stock has seen a -7.36% decrease for the week, with a -3.62% drop in the past month and a -25.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for Polaris Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.94% for PII’s stock, with a -23.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PII stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PII by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PII in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $120 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PII Trading at -11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PII fell by -7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.33. In addition, Polaris Inc saw -17.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PII starting from Mack Robert Paul, who sale 8,312 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Aug 07. After this action, Mack Robert Paul now owns 28,356 shares of Polaris Inc, valued at $1,080,560 using the latest closing price.

FARR KEVIN M, the Director of Polaris Inc, sale 3,225 shares at $133.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that FARR KEVIN M is holding 14,645 shares at $429,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.78 for the present operating margin

+22.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polaris Inc stands at +7.02. The total capital return value is set at 23.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.79. Equity return is now at value 50.73, with 11.01 for asset returns.

Based on Polaris Inc (PII), the company’s capital structure generated 197.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.37. Total debt to assets is 41.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Polaris Inc (PII) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.