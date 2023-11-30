Plus Therapeutics Inc’s (PSTV) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, PSTV stock has gone down by -7.10%, with a monthly gain of 54.56% and a quarterly plunge of -35.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.14% for Plus Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for PSTV’s stock, with a -42.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSTV is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PSTV is $17.50, which is $15.8 above the current price. The public float for PSTV is 4.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSTV on November 30, 2023 was 687.35K shares.

PSTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) has dropped by -5.56 compared to previous close of 1.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-03 that Penny stocks, also known as micro-cap equities or stocks under $5 per share, offer investors affordable opportunities. This is to buy shares in emerging small companies early before potential growth and upside.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSTV stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PSTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSTV in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $8 based on the research report published on January 25, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PSTV Trading at 21.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.03%, as shares surge +39.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTV fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7140. In addition, Plus Therapeutics Inc saw -64.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSTV starting from Lenk Robert P, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Nov 16. After this action, Lenk Robert P now owns 25,160 shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,950 using the latest closing price.

Lenk Robert P, the Director of Plus Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $1.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Lenk Robert P is holding 24,160 shares at $1,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8800.00 for the present operating margin

-217.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plus Therapeutics Inc stands at -9051.34. The total capital return value is set at -131.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -153.12. Equity return is now at value -216.23, with -83.36 for asset returns.

Based on Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV), the company’s capital structure generated 87.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.69. Total debt to assets is 23.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.